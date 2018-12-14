Morecambe FC owners pay tribute to former chairman Peter McGuigan

Morecambe’s owners have paid tribute to Peter McGuigan following his resignation from the club.

After more than 20 years with the Shrimps, Mr McGuigan announced his departure as chairman and director at the start of November, six months on from the club’s takeover.

The new men in charge, Jason Whittingham and Colin Goldring, had said previously that they were happy for him to remain as chairman before the clean break was announced.

Since then, Rod Taylor and Graham Howse have been appointed as co-chairmen with football secretary Mick Horton having also joined the board.

Though the club had well publicised issues in the last couple of years, Mr Goldring issued his best wishes to Mr McGuigan.

He told Thursday’s fans forum: “Peter put a lot of time and money into the club.

“I know there was a recent time where there were some bad decisions, which I wouldn’t say was Peter’s fault.

“I think it was a bit hard for him at the end but he gave a lot of years; he reached out, brought Jason and I in and, hopefully, we have done some good.

“At the end of the day it (resignation) was his decision; he resigned because he felt the club was in good hands and it was the right time.

“He said he wanted to go at the right time and leave the club in a better position than it was.

“We’re happy to support that decision and are happy to have co-chairmen - and Mick on the board as well.”