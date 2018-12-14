Morecambe FC owners lift the lid on Paul Ince rumours

Morecambe’s owners admitted they did speak to Paul Ince about taking up a role with the club earlier this season.

Reports in September linked the former England captain with a newly-created director of football position, working alongside manager Jim Bentley at the Globe Arena.

They came during a difficult start to the season in which the Shrimps lost nine of their opening 10 league and cup matches.

Co-owner Colin Goldring told Thursday night’s fans forum that, while Ince had been an option, there were other names under consideration as well.

He said: “There was a conversation with Paul Ince; it was in a period where the boys were finding their feet, playing good football but not getting the results.

“We spoke to Jim and asked what we could do to help him; we raised Paul Ince as an option but there were a few guys we were looking at as an extra pair of hands.

“Jim said he felt it wouldn’t work and we appreciated that. We felt we’d put our faith in him and he’s got our absolute trust.

“The consensus was it wouldn’t work well and the view of the board was we didn’t need a director of football.

“It isn’t that Paul Ince is a bad guy; he’s done a good job as a manager at other clubs but we stand firmly behind Jim.”