Morecambe FC confirm wages have been paid

Morecambe co-chairman Rod Taylor has revealed that the club’s wages have now been paid.

Midweek reports said that the Shrimps had failed to pay players on Wednesday but that the situation was due to have been addressed by Friday.

Mr Taylor, who was recently appointed as co-chairman with Graham Howse following Peter McGuigan’s departure, has confirmed that to be the case.

“It’s safe to say that they have been paid,” he said on Friday afternoon.

“My message to the fans is that it is very much business as usual.”

The reason for the delay remains unclear at the moment but it isn’t the first time that wages have been paid late.

It happened on three separate occasions in the 2016/17 season at the height of the club’s ownership and off-field difficulties.