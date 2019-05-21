Morecambe FC announce a record-breaking shirt sponsorship deal

Morecambe FC is delighted to announce that Annapurna Recruitment will be the club’s new shirt sponsor.

The one-year deal is the highest shirt sponsorship in the club’s history and shows the progress the Shrimps are making on and off the field.

The London-based business has agreed a deal which will see the recruitment company adorn the front of the Shrimps’ home and away shirts.

Martin Thomas, Morecambe FC’s commercial manager, said: “It’s great to have a partner of Annapurna’s stature involved in the club.

“This is the first year of what we hope to be a long-standing partnership between Annapurna and the club and is the first of many new partnerships that we hope to announce shortly as we build the club’s off-field commercial activity.”

Annapurna was founded by its three partners, Nigel Fox, James Ballard and Charlie Appleyard in 2008.

Prior to this, they occupied positions in the senior management team of the FTSE 250 business SThree.

Charlie Appleyard, from Annapurna, said: “As a proud Morecambrian and lifelong Shrimps supporter, we are delighted to be able to start a long-term commercial relationship with the club.

“We are very excited to be the first team shirt sponsor for the 2019/2020 season and are looking forward to seeing the team continue their excellent form from the end of last season.”

Annapurna is an innovative and multi-award winning recruitment agency based in London and Munich, operating in the UK, DACH region and Nordic countries.

Annapurna (www.annapurnarecruitment.com) is focused on recruiting into the HR, IT and Business Transformation sectors.

They provide a thought leadership forum to their community, the Business Transformation Network (www.thebtn.tv), which offers networking events, conferences, video content and discussion forums related to people, process and technology change management.