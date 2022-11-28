The Shrimps return to action on Friday evening when they welcome Exeter City to the Mazuma Stadium.

Derek Adams’ players go into the game second-bottom of the table, six points from safety, and with only two wins in 19 league matches this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Usually, when a team’s results have been that indifferent, support can tail off but Morecambe’s average home league gate this season stands at 4,666.

Morecambe fans have turned out in numbers this season Picture: Michael Williamson

Nine league games at the Mazuma Stadium this season have brought three attendances of more than 5,000 and only two fewer than 4,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as playing at a higher level and against some high profile teams, the Shrimps’ support base has been boosted by their season ticket initiative whereby they became cheaper the more were sold.

The co-chairman said: “We’ve had games where the away team has brought tremendous support but 2,813 season tickets sold by us has been helped by making football affordable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it’s something that has whetted the appetite of people and so, for a standing season ticket at £150, it works out at £6.52 a game – and that’s got to be good value.

“Long may that level of support continue really. We want to try and grow the crowd because it isn’t that many years ago we wouldn’t have had 2,800 in the ground – never mind season ticket holders!

Advertisement Hide Ad