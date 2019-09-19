Morecambe fans can vote for defensive duo to win awards

Morecambe defensive duo Luke Conlan and Sam Lavelle have been shortlisted for honours at this year’s Ladbrokes Northwest Football Awards.

The ceremony, which takes place at Emirates Old Trafford on Monday, November 11, is the 12th year that the region’s top footballing talent has been recognised.

Conlan is on a four-man list for clubs in League Two last season and comes up against Fiacre Kelleher (Macclesfield Town), Callum Lang (Oldham Athletic) and Scott Davies (Tranmere Rovers).

Lavelle is listed in the ‘rising star’ category where his rivals for the award include Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood, Manchester City’s Iker Pozo and Burnley’s Dwight McNeil.

Manchester United’s Luke Shaw, Bernardo Silva of Manchester City, Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk, Ashley Westwood of Burnley and Everton Football Club’s Lucas Digne will battle it out for the Premier League Player of the Season accolade.

The voting system is now up and running so fans can cast their vote at http://www.northwestfootballawards.com/northwest-football-awards-2018/vote-nwfa-2019/