Morecambe fans are thanked for their show of support with season ticket sales

The Shrimps announced the scheme last month, whereby prices for standing and seated tickets would decrease once certain targets were hit.

At the 500 mark, standing season tickets for adults and concessions would cost £195 before dropping to £175 and then £150 for 750 and 1,000 tickets sold respectively.

In terms of seating, an adult and concessions ticket in blocks C2, D and E costs £300 for 500 sold, dropping to £275 and £250 for 750 and 1,000 tickets bought.

Morecambe hope to see fans out in force at the Mazuma Stadium for the new season

The aim is to try and make football more accessible and affordable as the Shrimps prepare for their maiden campaign in League One.

“We’re really pleased because sales have been going fantastically well,” Sadler told The Visitor.

“We have just sold the 750th standing season ticket and we’re through the 500 mark on seating.

“That means the adult (standing) is down to £175, which is extraordinary value when you get the 23 (league) games for that.

“However, we still want to keep selling tickets and we want to make sure people hear the message until we get to the start of the season: we want to have 2,000 season ticket sales.”

If there was ever a perfect time to launch such a scheme, then this would appear to be it as the Shrimps prepare to meet clubs with high reputations and expectations.

The hope is that fans will join the club in spreading the word and trying to entice more people to the Mazuma Stadium.

Sadler said: “The feedback when we announced it was overwhelming.

“It’s a great initiative and the supporters are driving it on social media, and we’re asking people to tell their family and friends.

“The supporters have been carrying the message brilliantly and we encourage them to keep doing so.

“Hopefully, we will get over the line and it will only benefit the club.”

After last week’s training camp in Worcester, Morecambe’s players are back in pre-season action tonight.

Stephen Robinson’s players make the trip to Workington AFC (7.45pm).

Next up is Saturday’s trip to Chorley (3pm), though fans making the journey are being reminded that they need to provide proof of a negative lateral flow test taken 48 hours beforehand.

Tickets are priced at £10 for adults, £5 for 12 to 16-year-olds and free for under-12s with a paying adult – and are available through Chorley’s website.