Morecambe employing a back-to-basics approach says boss Jim Bentley

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley found it was good to talk after they ended the year with an away day point and a clean sheet.

The Shrimps’ 2018 concluded with a goalless draw at Colchester United on Saturday, setting them up for today’s home game with Carlisle United.

It was a welcome return to form for the Morecambe backline after shipping three goals in both of their previous away games against Lincoln City and Tranmere Rovers. “I spoke to individuals over the last couple of days and also addressed them as a group,” Bentley said.

“We’d been great against Cambridge and deserved the three points but we went to Lincoln, who are top of the table, and conceded after four minutes.

“We switched off for the second, then gave a stupid foul away and it’s 3-0 – and it’s exactly the same at Tranmere.

“We were too easy to score against and you look at the timing of the goals – four minutes against Lincoln and 44 minutes against Tranmere.

“We spoke about it, the principles of defending – that’s stopping crosses which we didn’t do against Tranmere. It’s about getting around each other and marking players instead of space.”

The point leaves the Shrimps 20th in the table as they prepare to meet a Carlisle side with four straight wins.

“We probably had the best two chances apart from the one that hit the post,” Bentley said.

“Territorially and possession-wise, they had the advantage but we deserved our point.”