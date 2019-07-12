Morecambe discover their EFL Trophy opponents

Morecambe will meet Carlisle United, Blackpool and Wolves’ U21s in this season’s EFL Trophy.

The Shrimps had already known they would be playing Blackpool and Carlisle before Friday’s draw for the 16 ‘invited sides’.

That saw them paired with Wolves, while the other invited Academy sides were Arsenal, Aston Villa, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Everton, Fulham, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Norwich City, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United.

It will be the third time in as many seasons that the Shrimps have met Carlisle, having lost both previous encounters.

With Carlisle having hosted last season’s meeting, it’s understood that Morecambe will be the home side this time around.

All of the U21 sides play away from home, so Wolves will also be making the trip to the Globe Arena with the first round of fixtures set for the week commencing September 2.

Morecambe will be looking for an improved set of results this season, having lost all three of their group games last time against Carlisle, Stoke City and Sunderland.