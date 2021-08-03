Morecambe director's vote of confidence in new manager

The Northern Irishman succeeded Derek Adams over the summer, following his departure in the wake of guiding the Shrimps to victory in the promotion play-off final against Newport County AFC.

In his place came Robinson, who arrived at the Mazuma Stadium having had international experience with Northern Ireland, as well as defying the odds north of the border with Motherwell.

The Shrimps have been cast as relegation certainties in many eyes this season but Wakefield has a more optimistic take.

Stephen Robinson (front left) became Morecambe manager in early June

“I fancy us to do something over the next couple of years,” he said.

“We can compete this season and we have got a manager who has done stuff that no-one appreciates – but they should,

“If Stephen replicates what he did at Motherwell – getting them into cup finals and into Europe through the league with the smallest budget – then we’ll be in the Championship.”