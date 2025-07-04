Morecambe directors return to their roles

By Gavin Browne
Published 4th Jul 2025, 17:50 BST
Morecambe's board of directors are back in placeplaceholder image
Morecambe's board of directors are back in place
Morecambe’s board of directors are back in place, 48 hours after their collective resignation from the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

The returns of Graham Howse, Rod Taylor, Mick Horton, Charlie Appleyard and James Wakefield were confirmed on Friday afternoon after they had stood down from their roles on Wednesday.

That was amid a row with the Shrimps’ owner, Bond Group Investments, over the prolonged sale of the club to Panjab Warriors in addition to delayed wages for June.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Their exit left the Shrimps without any directors but, earlier on Friday, Bond Group claimed a sale was due for completion on Monday.

placeholder image
Read More
Defender's Dale switch after leaving Morecambe

As part of that announcement, Bond Group added that the previous board had been invited back to support the final stages of the sale process.

Having made their return, a board statement said: “The Board of Directors have unanimously agreed to rejoin Morecambe FC and facilitate the sale of Bond Group’s shares to Panjab Warriors, which is intended to complete on Monday.

“All we can promise is that we will do everything in our powers to make it happen, get wages paid and begin at last to look forwards.”

Related topics:MorecambeRod Taylor
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice