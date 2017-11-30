Morecambe defender Sam Lavelle believes ban for diving is harsh

Morecambe defender Sam Lavelle feels hard done by after being handed a two-game ban by the FA for simulation.

The Shrimps have failed in their appeal after the 21-year-old defender was charged for “successful deception of a match official” after the 1-1 draw with Carlisle at Brunton Park on Saturday.

Lavelle went down under challenge from the Cumbrians’ ‘keeper Jack Bonham in the 83rd minute as Jim Bentley’s side won a late penalty which Adam Campbell fired against the crossbar.

The former Blackburn and Bolton youngster has been adjudged to have dived to win the spot kick but believes the decision is harsh.

“I feel a bit let down,” Lavelle said.

“At the time the ball came in and I was aware that both myself and their ‘keeper attempted to play the ball and having got there first I felt there was contact as I pushed the ball past him.

“Looking back at the video it does look a little soft but in real time at speed, it is easier to get knocked off balance and at the end of the day if you feel contact in the box you go down.

“Adding to the disappointment is the fact that I’ve now lost my place in the side after having to be patient and work hard to get in there.

“I feel I’ve done okay since coming in (to the starting eleven) and was relishing the chance to make that position my own.”

Lavelle will be unavailable for Morecambe’s FA Cup at Shrewsbury Town this Saturday and the League Two clash at home to Coventry City seven days later.

Former Shrimps striker Shaun Miller, now of Carlisle, became the first player to be banned under the new rule back in October.

The front man won a first-half penalty in the 3-3 draw with Wycombe, another former Shrimp Jamie Devitt doing the rest from the spot.

Like Lavelle however, a two-match ban after an unsuccessful appeal followed.

Former Preston North End defender Bailey Wright has also been retrospectively punished this season.

The Bristol City captain was punished after going down in an off-the-ball incident with Fulham’s Aboubakar Kamara who was sent off.

Wright went down holding his face but was adjudged to have been pushed in the chest.