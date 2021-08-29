Morecambe defender looks to stake his claim for a regular starting spot

The Shrimps saw off Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 at the Mazuma Stadium, giving them seven points from five games as they now head into the international break.

Delaney came off the bench on the hour mark as Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson switched to three at the back.

It paid off as they kept a second clean sheet in three home league games following on from the win against Shrewsbury Town a fortnight earlier.

Morecambe celebrate the only goal in their win against Sheffield Wednesday

Delaney said: “It’s a very good start and gives us a good platform going into the rest of the season.

“It’s going to be a long season but we have started well and we keep going from here.

“I think, as a team, we defended really well. I think Jokull (Andresson, keeper) was excellent today, he came for a lot of crosses and took a lot of pressure off the boys.”

Delaney was one of the 18 players brought to the Mazuma Stadium over the summer by Robinson.

The former Bolton Wanderers, AFC Wimbledon, Rochdale and Burton Albion centre-half started the first game of the season at Ipswich Town, ahead of skipper Sam Lavelle.

However, he only lasted half an hour before departing with a knee injury which kept him out until the weekend.

“I was itching to get out the last two weeks,” the 24-year-old said.

“I’ve been doing as much as I can off the pitch in case I was given an opportunity.

“I’m feeling good and I’m looking forward to the rest of the season, and hopefully staking a claim for the starting 11.”