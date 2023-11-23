Ged Brannan has revealed that he will be interviewed for the role of Morecambe manager.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brannan was brought in as first-team coach and senior professional development coach in early September by former Shrimps boss Derek Adams.

Almost three months later, he finds himself in acting charge of the first team alongside John McMahon following Adams’ departure to Ross County on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Names including David Artell, John Coleman and Gary Bowyer have been mentioned as possible successors but Brannan confirmed his hat is very much in the ring.

Ged Brannan has said he will be interviewed for the Morecambe manager's position Picture: Jack Taylor

He said: “I think the club are going to move quickly and bring someone in.

“I’ve applied for the job. They have promised me an interview and I’ll see what happens from there.

“I’ve always wanted to be a manager. I’ve done the Under-18s and Under-23s at Accrington Stanley, as well as being in and around the first team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve been on the pitch, I’ve been doing warm-ups, I know what it takes to be a manager.”

As it stands, it would appear Brannan and McMahon will oversee first-team matters for Saturday’s trip to Wrexham and Tuesday’s home game with Newport County AFC.

Six points from those games would do Brannan’s claims no end of good, as well as get the Shrimps back to winning ways after consecutive league losses against Barrow AFC and Grimsby Town.

Wrexham sit fourth in the table, six points ahead of the Shrimps, after a run of one defeat in 16 league matches before losing at Accrington Stanley last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brannan is in no doubt as to the test facing the Morecambe players this weekend.

“I think everyone knows what’s going to happen,” he said.

“They are on a great run. I know they were beaten at Accrington but they’re at home and it’s a different ball game.

“They are very direct and we’ve got to be standing up at throw-ins, corners and free-kicks.

“At the same time, we’ve got some good players in our team and we’ve been playing some lovely stuff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Without making excuses, the pitch at Barrow (1-0 defeat) was horrendous and they know how to play on that.