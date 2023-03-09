They followed that up with a 1-1 stalemate at Cambridge United in midweek, courtesy of Cole Stockton’s goal.

That result kept them in the final League One relegation position with 11 games remaining, starting at Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.

Morecambe drew against Bolton Wanderers last weekend Picture: Michael Williamson

Adams said: “They were two really difficult games for different reasons, playing Bolton who are riding high at the top end of the league and then Cambridge who are towards the bottom.

“They were two different games from the point of view that one was a high tempo, passing and moving game against Bolton.

“The Cambridge one was a bit more of a basketball match where it’s back and forth with a bit longer passing.

“Cambridge was an important game. We could have gone six points ahead of them with a win or level on points if we’d lost.

“We’ve been able to keep the gap at three points but we’d have liked to have won the game.

“Saying that, I thought Cambridge started the game a lot better than us but we grew into the game and got a goal.”

The midweek results mean that seven points still separate Cheltenham Town in 17th and second-bottom Cambridge going into the final quarter of the season.

Morecambe, who sit three points ahead of Cambridge, are eight behind a Charlton Athletic team in 16th and one which visits the Mazuma Stadium on Tuesday.

Goal difference could be vital with Morecambe’s minus 20 the joint-second best of the bottom eight.

It could have been a whole lot better but for conceding 15 goals without reply against Ipswich Town, Derby County, Sheffield Wednesday and Peterborough United.

Since losing to Peterborough, however, they have only conceded two goals in four matches.

“We’ve taken five points from the last four games and we’ve played a lot of difficult fixtures,” Adams said.

“There are 11 games to go, high-pressure games, but we’re still right in the mix (for survival), which is where we want to be.

