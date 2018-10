Morecambe will be hoping for the benefit of home comforts over the next few days.

Jim Bentley’s players have back-to-back games at the Globe Arena, starting with Colchester United’s visit tomorrow, before they welcome Mansfield Town on Tuesday.

Morecambe's Globe Arena

Two of this season’s four league victories have been on their patch with Northampton Town and Macclesfield Town the sides beaten.

Watch as Bentley discusses the prospect of consecutive home matches for his players.