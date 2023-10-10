News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group

Morecambe camp has a high spirit level

Derek Adams says the spirit at Morecambe is high after consecutive away wins and news that a serious buyer has shown interest in taking over at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.
By Derek Quinn
Published 10th Oct 2023, 08:00 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

After one away win in almost 12 months, the Shrimps made it two from two on their travels with their 3-1 success at Colchester United on Saturday, adding to the recent victory over Forest Green Rovers.

Speaking on the ongoing ownership issue, Adams – who last week also announced his ambition to take the Shrimps to the Championship – said: “We know that there are interested parties that are still looking to buy the club.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“There are other people as well from afar that are looking to have a project and to move an English football club further forward. We can only wait and see.

Morecambe manager Derek Adams Picture: Jack TaylorMorecambe manager Derek Adams Picture: Jack Taylor
Morecambe manager Derek Adams Picture: Jack Taylor
Most Popular
Read More
No Shrimps fans arrested during Morecambe FC matches last season

“It’s great that there is interest in it – and there is interest in it.

“What they see is that there is a football club here that can be developed.

“A new stand can be developed across the far side. There’s a fanbase that can go even further.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“When the new ownership comes in, they’ve got a blank canvas to work from. There’s a project in place to take this club from League Two to League One to the Championship.

“We’ve got to be positive and try and move the football club further forward.

“With the right people coming in and, with the right investment in the right areas, we can see a really good future for Morecambe.”

Saturday’s win pushed Morecambe up to 10th in League Two, a quarter of the way into the season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They have to wait until a week on Saturday for their next league outing at Sutton United after this Saturday’s match with Crawley Town was postponed because of international call-ups.

Jacob Bedeau (Grenada), Michael Mellon (Scotland U21s), JJ McKiernan (Northern Ireland U21s) and Eli King (Wales U21s) had all been chosen, while Adam Mayor is on standby for England’s U19s and U20s.

Before then, however, they return to action tonight with an EFL Trophy group stage game against Barrow AFC (7pm).

Both teams are looking for their first points in the competition, the Shrimps having lost to Liverpool’s U21s while Barrow were beaten by Blackpool.

Related topics:Derek AdamsMorecambeLeague One