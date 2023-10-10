Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After one away win in almost 12 months, the Shrimps made it two from two on their travels with their 3-1 success at Colchester United on Saturday, adding to the recent victory over Forest Green Rovers.

Speaking on the ongoing ownership issue, Adams – who last week also announced his ambition to take the Shrimps to the Championship – said: “We know that there are interested parties that are still looking to buy the club.

“There are other people as well from afar that are looking to have a project and to move an English football club further forward. We can only wait and see.

Morecambe manager Derek Adams Picture: Jack Taylor

“It’s great that there is interest in it – and there is interest in it.

“What they see is that there is a football club here that can be developed.

“A new stand can be developed across the far side. There’s a fanbase that can go even further.

“When the new ownership comes in, they’ve got a blank canvas to work from. There’s a project in place to take this club from League Two to League One to the Championship.

“We’ve got to be positive and try and move the football club further forward.

“With the right people coming in and, with the right investment in the right areas, we can see a really good future for Morecambe.”

Saturday’s win pushed Morecambe up to 10th in League Two, a quarter of the way into the season.

They have to wait until a week on Saturday for their next league outing at Sutton United after this Saturday’s match with Crawley Town was postponed because of international call-ups.

Jacob Bedeau (Grenada), Michael Mellon (Scotland U21s), JJ McKiernan (Northern Ireland U21s) and Eli King (Wales U21s) had all been chosen, while Adam Mayor is on standby for England’s U19s and U20s.

Before then, however, they return to action tonight with an EFL Trophy group stage game against Barrow AFC (7pm).