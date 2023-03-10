The 32-year-old former Senegal international has made the move to the Mazuma Stadium as the Shrimps look to escape the League One relegation places.

His arrival comes 24 hours after boss Derek Adams confirmed Burnley loanee Michael Mellon’s season was over through injury.

Niasse said: “It is fantastic to be here and to join the club. When I spoke to the manager and staff, it was clear that there is a togetherness and unity here that I want to be part of.

Former Everton striker Oumar Niasse has joined Morecambe Picture: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

“I see that challenge that is ahead of us, but it is one I relish and look forward to and I want to help this club achieve the target of staying in League One.”

Having started his career with hometown club US Ouakam, Niasse had spells in Norway and Turkey before joining Lokomotiv Moscow in 2014.

His performances there attracted the attention of Everton, whom he joined for a fee of £13.5m in February 2016.

However, within six months of arriving, he fell out of favour under Toffees’ boss Ronald Koeman.

Loan spells with Hull City and Cardiff City followed before he was released by Everton in the summer of 2020.

A short-term deal with Huddersfield Town was agreed the following year, only for Niasse to depart the club without playing a game.

He then joined Burton Albion in February 2022, scoring three times in 12 games before being released at the end of last season.

Niasse’s arrival eases a headache for Adams, as injuries to Mellon and former loanee Kieran Phillips left Cole Stockton as the only fully-fit striker while Courtney Duffus builds up his match fitness.

The manager added: “I am delighted to bring Oumar to the Mazuma Stadium. He is a player with good experience and is at a good age.

“We have been trying to bring in a striker for a period of time and we wanted to make sure that player was going to be the right fit which we feel Oumar will be.”