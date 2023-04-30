A veteran of more than 600 games as a manager, Adams saw his team dropping out of League One during the second half at the Mazuma Stadium.

They trailed 2-0 after 49 minutes against Lincoln, thanks to goals from Lasse Sorensen and Matty Virtue, while closest relegation rivals MK Dons were 4-1 up against Barnsley.

However, two goals from Cole Stockton, either side of Oumar Niasse’s header, gave Morecambe a 3-2 win.

Oumar Niasse and Cole Stockton scored Morecambe's goals against Lincoln City Picture: Michael Williamson

At the same time, Barnsley’s comeback sealed a 4-4 draw at MK Dons, meaning the Shrimps’ hopes of League One survival are still alive.

They are in the final relegation place, level on points with the Dons, though both could be overhauled by Cambridge United if they win their game in hand against Burton Albion on Wednesday.

Adams said: “It was a great game of football. Lincoln went 2-0 (up) and with Barnsley losing 4-1 at MK Dons, we were relegated.

“We changed formation and personnel, and we had to go for the win.

“The substitutes all played a part in the win as well, as they had a hand in all our goals.

“We scored three fantastic goals and it was a really good performance to cap off a special day for this football club. We just knew we had to win the game and we did that.