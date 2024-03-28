Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Shrimps head to Accrington Stanley, looking to snap a four-game losing run which sees them five points adrift of the League Two play-offs.

Brannan, who had worked at Accrington before joining the Shrimps, pits his wits against John Doolan, who has taken charge following the departures of John Coleman and Jimmy Bell earlier this month.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” said the Morecambe head coach.

Morecambe striker Ged Garner is in line to feature at Accrington Stanley before sitting out Monday's game with parent club Barrow AFC Picture: Ben Roberts/Getty Images

“I’ve got a lot of respect for John. he’s someone who knows his football inside out and I’m sure he will have a few little surprises lined up.

“Six, eight months ago, we were travelling into Accrington together and having a laugh and a joke but now we’ll be on the sidelines together, so it shows you how strange football can be.”

Turning his focus back to the Shrimps, Brannan reiterated his belief that their squad is more than good enough to gatecrash the play-off places.

Having been out of the top seven on goal difference at the start of the month, Morecambe are now 12th and play three of the top six in the final month.

Brannan said: “If we put a run together, like we have done before, then we will be in there.

“We’ve got players coming back from injury and we’ve had a great week’s training.

“There’ll be a great atmosphere and, as a player, these are the kind of games you want to play in.”

Brannan wouldn’t be drawn on injury news but Friday’s game would be loan striker Ged Garner’s sole first-team involvement over the Easter weekend.

The terms of his loan move from Barrow AFC mean he will be unable to play against them on Monday.

Morecambe, however, go into Friday’s game under an embargo in relation to EFL regulation 17.3, which concerns amounts due to HMRC.

According to the EFL, embargoes are a deterrent against clubs defaulting on financial obligations to clubs or players, or breaching other regulations such as reporting on financial matters.

Clubs under embargo can still offer contracts to players, though it depends upon their circumstances and would be determined by the league.