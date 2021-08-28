Morecambe boss wants his players to keep entertaining the fans

The Shrimps meet League One leaders Sheffield Wednesday at the Mazuma Stadium this afternoon, looking for a second league win of the campaign.

Having overhauled the playing squad following last season’s promotion and his subsequent arrival as manager, Robinson has also implemented a new approach.

There is now a determination to play out from the back, keeping the ball on the floor, and taking the game to the opposition.

Morecambe manager Stephen Robinson

That method brought an opening-day draw at Ipswich Town, as well as league success against Shrewsbury Town and a Carabao Cup win at Blackburn Rovers.

However, they go into today’s game on the back of three consecutive defeats in league and cup, the last of which was an end-to-end Carabao Cup tie against Preston North End.

The 4-2 scoreline in midweek reflected a match that was more like a basketball game with the teams taking it in turn to attack: great for the neutrals as opposed, perhaps, to the coaching staff’s heart rates.

Nevertheless, Robinson maintained: “Ultimately, we have to win as many games as we can to stay at this level.

“We’re playing with style, we’re playing a brilliant brand of football, and I don’t think the fans are disappointed.

“If you’re playing football that’s entertaining and people are giving everything, they will pay their money which they have done on every occasion.

“That’s what I’m about, I want to be entertained.

“We do take some chances at times but, hoofing the ball up the pitch, that’s not what I’m about.”

Three weeks ago, the Shrimps began the season being written off as relegation certainties in their first year at League One level.

Perceived as the team with the smallest budget and attendances in the division, their performances so far have drawn praise from opposition managers.

Robinson said they will continue with their positive approach, rather than sitting back, scrapping and trying to nick victories.

He said: “Our aim is to entertain. We showed good character to come from two down (against Preston), pushed on by the fans - and I don’t know if they know how important they are.

“Ultimately, we want to win games and we want to get points on the board.

“We won’t sit back, we go into every game believing we can win.”