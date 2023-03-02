With 13 matches of the season remaining, the Shrimps are out of the relegation places on goal difference; though they have played two more matches than fourth-bottom Accrington Stanley.

Forest Green Rovers have been cast adrift at the foot of the table, having returned 23 points from 34 matches.

However, it’s a lot tighter above them with seven points separating the next seven teams.

Morecambe manager Derek Adams Picture: Jack Taylor

Cambridge United are second-bottom on 29 points with MK Dons (30) and Accrington (31) completing the bottom four.

Morecambe are also on 31, chasing down Cheltenham Town (33), Burton Albion (35) and Oxford United (36).

While it would seem to be seven teams battling to avoid three relegation positions, Adams doesn’t rule out further clubs being dragged into trouble.

He said: “It’s really tight and still is all the way up to Oxford. There are a lot of points to be played for.

“You can even take it all the way up to Charlton Athletic, who are 10 points ahead of us and in 13th place.

“We go into the month when we play Bolton, Cambridge, Shrewsbury, Charlton, Oxford and MK Dons; the majority of the teams we play are around and about us.”

With a quarter of the season remaining after Saturday, Adams also reiterated that his players cannot rely on favours from other clubs.

Morecambe’s struggles away from home continued last weekend with an 11th loss in 17 league matches on the road.

Defeat at Fleetwood Town was the fifth straight away match in which the Shrimps have failed to find the net.

However, results elsewhere all went their way with draws for Forest Green and Accrington, as well as defeats for Cambridge and MK Dons.

The Dons also failed to capitalise on a midweek game as they drew at Lincoln City.

Adams acknowledged: “We have to do it ourselves, we know that.

“We’ve been in a position where we’ve done that before and won games.

