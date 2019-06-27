Morecambe boss targets at least four more signings

The Morecambe players returned for pre-season training this week, but manager Jim Bentley said he won't be setting any targets for the new season just yet.

The Shrimps' boss is still hoping to bring in at least four more players before the new campaign begins, and insists that it's pointless looking too far ahead just yet.

Morecambe manager Jim Bentley

He said: "It's always a nice day, we've been away for quite a while.

"The players have come back and straight away you can see them all interacting and chatting about their families and what they've been doing over the summer.

"It's always a positive day from my point of view.

"I've had a meeting with them for half an hour with regards to standards and what's expected of them.

"I'll go more into target setting and ambitions for the season further down the line.

"We've got two lads who aren't here today - A-Jay Leitch-Smith and Lamon Jagne - who are at St George's finishing off their last little bit of rehab after their injuries, they've been there all week.

"And we still need to bring in maybe another four players to the squad, something like that, maybe more depending on what we've got available.

"So, it's pointless going into the goal setting until everyone's in the building but certainly, with regards today, it's about nailing down what's expected of them."