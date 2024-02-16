Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Shrimps make the journey on the back of Tuesday’s 3-2 win at Tranmere Rovers; their third in a row away from home and fourth in five overall.

It’s a run which has lifted them to 11th in League Two, one point adrift of the play-off positions and with a game in hand.

They are level on points with tomorrow’s hosts, who lost at Accrington Stanley in midweek but have won 10 of the last 12 at home in all competitions.

Jordan Slew found the net again for Morecambe in midweek Picture: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

“I said the other day we’ve got to take every game as it comes,” Brannan said.

“I know that’s an old cliche but you have, you’ve just got to keep going for the next game.

“We’ve got Wimbledon away on Saturday, so we’ll go into that game full of confidence and see where it takes us.”

Tuesday’s win at Tranmere had seen Brannan’s players two goals down inside the opening 10 minutes through goals from Rob Apter and Connor Jennings.

Charlie Brown pulled one back moments after Jennings’ penalty but Morecambe still trailed with eight minutes of normal time remaining.

Jordan Slew’s fourth of the season levelled matters before Jacob Davenport’s first for the club – a stunning long-range free-kick in stoppage time – gave Morecambe victory.

​”We started the game quite well but gave two silly goals away,” Brannan reflected.

“We played really, really well first half; I was delighted with the way we knocked the ball about, the way we got it in pockets.

“It was just what we’d worked on and it worked an absolute treat; the lads all wanted the ball, they were all brave.

“When we scored the first goal, I knew we’d win the game; I knew if we kept going we’d score second half.

“We brought Gwion (Edwards) and Slew on and we did; it was a fantastic performance, I’m absolutely delighted with it.