Morecambe boss takes heart from Portsmouth performance

Successive away defeats to former Premier League sides in Pompey and Sunderland saw the Shrimps drop into the League One relegation spots at the weekend as they approach the halfway point of the season.

They face key matches against a number of teams at the wrong end of the table in the next fortnight.

It starts with Fleetwood Town visiting the Mazuma Stadium on Saturday, four weeks on from Morecambe’s victory in the reverse fixture.

Morecambe lost at Portsmouth last weekend Picture: Jack Taylor

With home games against the bottom two, Crewe Alexandra and Doncaster Rovers, also coming up, Robinson said he saw enough at Fratton Park to suggest his side can bounce back to form.

He said: “After the 5-0 defeat at Sunderland, it was a case of trying to regain confidence on Saturday which the players did.

“It certainly gives me more hope and if we play like that, with the energy and that commitment we showed on Saturday, we will win more games than we’ll lose in the next three.”

Robinson is clear that his team’s defensive issues are the top priority.

Morecambe have the worst defensive record in League One this season with 11 goals conceded in their last three league matches.

Home truths were spoken after the defeat at Sunderland with players challenged to improve defensively.

Robinson said: “The players have had some harsh words said to them.

“People have to step up. We are not getting done by numbers or lack of organisation, it’s a real desire to defend which is letting us down and that needs to improve.”