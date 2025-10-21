Morecambe boss seeks 'stability' in his players' performances

Morecambe manager Ashvir Singh Johal saw his team beaten again last weekend Photo: James Fearn/Getty Images

Ashvir Singh Johal says his Morecambe players need to remain confident of their ability after bowing out of the FA Cup and suffering another National League home defeat.

It leaves them at the foot of the league table and with just one win in 12 league games ahead of tonight’s match at Boston United (7.45pm).

However, the manager feels improvements in results will be seen shortly.

Johal said: “It’s been a difficult week but we have got a very good team. We have to remind all the players of all the positive work they had done before the Chester game.

“We had clear objectives of what we expected from the players and they met them.

“We should have won at Tamworth and we created a lot of chances at Scunthorpe and did the same against Chester.

“A lot of work has gone on and though the Chester game was disappointing, these things can happen and we have to put that behind us.

“We are working hard and have had a lot of individual and group meetings, but the main thing is to stay on track and build on the good work we have done in recent weeks and stay confident on what we can do.

“There have been positives in every game this season, more or less, but we need to stay that way for 90 minutes.

“We weren’t aggressive enough against Chester, something we have been good at this season, and we have to make sure our next games don’t look like that.

“We have to make the right decisions in the right moments and look to hurt teams more than we have been doing.

“We are a good team but where we are in the league is the reality of the situation. We can compete with teams in the top half of the table and have shown that.

“We have got a point from our last three league games but could have won them all.

“Our job now is to get some stability into our displays, Saturday to Saturday, and put in consistent performances for 90 minutes and win more games.”