Morecambe boss praises his players' attitude after Fleetwood Town victory

Cole Stockton’s injury-time stunner sealed victory after Callum Johnson had cancelled out Callum Jones’ opener.

Robinson said: “It was an important game for us against a side in and around us in the league, but it was a win I thought we really deserved.

“We controlled the game and let them have the ball in places that we were happy with them having it.

Callum Jones scored Morecambe's opener at Fleetwood Town

“Our back four were excellent, and the three young boys in midfield put in superb performances and showed tremendous energy.

“We have a group of boys that never say die and never give up, and we showed our true character after Fleetwood equalised.

“I think we got our rewards for that in the end with Cole scoring another wonder goal right at the death to carry on his brilliant form this season.

“You could see just how much that goal meant to everyone – players and supporters alike – and it was great to see everyone celebrate together at the end.”