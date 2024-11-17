Morecambe boss: Port Vale defeat has been the story of the season
The Shrimps gave the Valiants a tough test as the two teams met at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium on Saturday, when Ethan Chislett netted the only goal inside the last 10 minutes.
It was a game where Adams’ players were once again on the wrong end of fine margins.
Ben Tollitt had a shocking miss with the game goalless in the first half, before poor defending from a set piece enabled the visitors to leave with three points and stay at the summit.
Speaking afterwards, the Morecambe manager said: “I thought it was a really good game and we competed well.
“We had two great opportunities to go ahead in the first half but didn’t take them.
“We were going at them and causing them problems – and dealt with their threat until they scored late on.
“It was a big moment that we didn’t deal with and that has been the story of our season in many ways.
“I have to be delighted with the way we competed against the side who are top of the table and I cannot fault the way we played and our effort – but we have to do better at the crucial times.
“I didn’t think they (Port Vale) deserved to win the game because I didn’t think there was much difference in the sides.”