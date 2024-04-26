Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Shrimps complete their campaign by heading to Swindon Town for a match featuring two teams on the proverbial crest of a slump.

Swindon go into the game with six defeats in nine, while last weekend’s loss to Forest Green Rovers was Morecambe’s eighth in 10.

It’s a run which, combined with their three-point deduction earlier this month, has seen Brannan’s players drop from eighth to 16th within the space of seven weeks.

Charlie Brown was able to agree a new contract with Morecambe before their embargo Picture: Morecambe FC

There is also an embargo in place, which affects the club’s ability to hand out new deals, with Charlie Brown having managed to sign a contract before it kicked in.

Brannan said: “A few games ago, we were right in the play-off picture.

“I still believe that, if we had players under contract for next season, we would be in the play-offs.

“I’m not saying they have downed tools but their thought process is different, which you can understand because they will be unemployed and they have their futures to think about.

“It’s not fair on the players, staff or the fans. The embargo hasn’t been lifted and that’s going to be a massive stumbling block.”

All in all, tomorrow’s match looks set to see a number of players featuring in their final game for the Shrimps.

Should that be the case, Brannan wants them to bow out with three points and give everyone associated with the club a successful final day.

He added: “We had a really good training session on Thursday and a really good meeting with the players.

“We’ve said ‘let’s have a bit of self-pride and go out on a high’; not just for us but the fans, staff and everyone involved with the club.

“I really believe that we’ve got a squad that, when you look at it, is full of talent and has played some good stuff.