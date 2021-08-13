Morecambe boss looks forward to facing Preston North End in the Carabao Cup

Morecambe will host Preston North End in the week commencing August 23 after they saw off Blackburn Rovers and their visitors defeated Mansfield Town.

It will be the fourth time the two sides have met in the competition following the Shrimps’ promotion to the Football League in 2007.

The score reads two victories to one in North End’s favour after the three previous meetings, all of which were at Deepdale.

Morecambe manager Stephen Robinson is a former Preston North End player

In Robinson’s case, it means facing a club for whom he made 29 appearances between August 2000 and January 2002.

He had been signed by David Moyes for £375,000 from AFC Bournemouth following Preston’s promotion back to the second tier.

“It’s a great draw to be honest,” Robinson said.

“I wanted to play either Stoke City, where my great mate Michael O’Neill is, or Preston North End.

“The fact it’s a home game gives us a chance and, hopefully, we will get a big crowd.

“It’s a tough draw against a super football club, which has a great history.”

The win against Blackburn did come at a cost, however, with Liam Gibson joining the Morecambe injury list.

An awkward landing presented him with a shoulder joint injury, meaning he joins Ryan Delaney (knee) and Aaron Wildig (hamstring) on the sidelines.

Robinson said: “Liam is going to be out but it’s not as serious as first feared, it might be two weeks.

“Ryan’s injury was also positive news, we’re hoping he may join in training next week so that wasn’t as bad as we first feared either.

“Aaron has started joining in with the physios but Saturday will be too soon. He’s probably seven days away.”