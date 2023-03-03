The Shrimps are back at the Mazuma Stadium (12.30pm) for a match affecting both ends of the table.

At the other end, fourth-placed Bolton need a win to put pressure on those above them after losing at Portsmouth in midweek.

Morecambe's last home match saw them defeat Port Vale Picture: Ian Lyon

Adams’ squad has only lost one of the last 11 matches at home; a run which lifted them from the foot of the table into a fight for survival.

The Morecambe boss said: “We’ve competed against the top sides in the division at home this season and we want to continue that.

“In that time, we’ve beaten Barnsley, we drew with Derby County and came close against Ipswich Town, so we go into the game looking to get a result and cause an upset.

“We’ve got a difficult game against a team that are riding high at this moment in time.

“They had been on a fantastic run before losing at Portsmouth, which we had a scout at and I watched on the TV.

“It was a difficult game for them. I thought Portsmouth put them under a great deal of pressure, which they were going to do because they were at home.

“Bolton do have an abundance of talent to choose from. They changed their team on the night and it’s something they have done over the last month.

“We go into the game coming off a free midweek this week, so that will hopefully energise the players for Saturday.”

There is mixed news on the striking front with Burnley loanee Michael Mellon’s participation in doubt after picking up an injury at Fleetwood Town last weekend.

However, Cole Stockton is in line to return after limping off against Port Vale and missing the following match at Fleetwood.

“Michael is struggling and is a doubt for the game,” Adams said.

“However, Cole will be back in the squad and we have missed him.