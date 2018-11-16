Morecambe boss Jim Bentley wants to put record straight at Forest Green

Morecambe meet Forest Green Rovers tomorrow with manager Jim Bentley hoping to banish some bad memories from a year ago.

Their trip to The New Lawn last season saw the Shrimps pay the price for missed chances as they were beaten 2-0.

That loss also saw them drop into the League Two relegation places, something they eventually avoided on the final day of the season.

“Last year was the first time I’ve been in the bottom two since I’ve been here and I always remember that feeling,” Bentley said.

“It was a disastrous game, a low point and something I don’t want to feel again.

“We bounced back in the next game by beating Wycombe Wanderers and moving up a couple of places.

“I have to say though that, as a group, the spirit seems to be better this year.

“We’re definitely creating more chances and, with the players we have coming back, we’re miles more advanced than we were.

“I fancy us to put in a better performance than last season and it’s got the makings of a good game.”

The Shrimps will travel south today, training on the way, as they look to put extra daylight between themselves and the bottom two.

Bentley’s players go into the game 20th in the league Two table, six points clear of the relegation places and 10 adrift of a Forest Green side presently ninth in the division.

They finished one point ahead of Morecambe last season, their debut year in League Two, but their chairman, Dale Vince, has spoken publicly of his ambition to see them reach the Championship.

“They have been ambitious since they have come up,” Bentley said.

“They have an ambitious chairman and I know the manager Mark Cooper well because I used to play with him at Telford.

“They have some decent players and I said before the season that the likes of Colchester and Forest Green could be there or thereabouts this season – and that’s been proven so far.

“It will be a tough game for us but we’re in decent form and playing some okay stuff.

“We have got belief in ourselves that we’re capable of producing against any club at our level.

“We need to have that belief going into the game.”