Morecambe boss Jim Bentley targets a win sooner rather than later

Jim Bentley is refusing to be too downhearted by Morecambe’s start to the season.

The Shrimps have drawn two of their first three games but have failed to find the net at the Globe Arena so far.

Two home games against Grimsby Town and Cheltenham Town have brought no goals, one point and only two shots on target across both games.

However, it’s a different story on the road with two goals in both of their league and Carabao Cup games at Mansfield Town.

“It’s what we did last year,” Bentley said of the Shrimps’ slow start.

“That was worse than this year with regards to playing well but not being able to score; never mind a point, we couldn’t get a goal on the board.

“We looked threatening at Mansfield but the home games weren’t great.

“We’d have taken a clean sheet and another point but it’s no good having points here and there, you need to start stringing a couple of threes together.”

A fortnight into the season might be early to be worried, especially given the congested nature of the table at this stage.

Morecambe might presently lie 19th in the table with two points but they are only three adrift of Bradford City in seventh place.

Ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Macclesfield Town, Bentley said: “Everyone is capable of beating everyone else; you go into every game believing you can win.

“If we stay confident and work on things in training, I’m sure we have the quality to win games.”