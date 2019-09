Saturday's game at Oldham is a six-pointer, according the Morecambe manager Jim Bentley.

The Shrimps are currently 22nd in the Sky Bet League 2 table, just one point behind Oldham, and Bentley is keen for his team to get points on the board as soon as possible to avoid being cut adrift from the teams above them.

Jim Bentley

Watch the video to see what Bentley had to say about the vital game.