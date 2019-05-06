Morecambe boss Jim Bentley releases five players from his squad

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley has announced that five players will be allowed to leave the club this summer.

Following Saturday’s season-ending draw with Newport County AFC, Bentley held talks with players whose deals are due to expire.

Leaving the club are Vadaine Oliver, Ben Hedley, Dawid Szczepaniak, Adam Campbell and James Sinclair.

Bentley told the club website: “It is always a tough time of year and I want to thank all those who will be leaving for their efforts while with us.

“Vadaine Oliver has made the most appearances of those leaving but he did advise us that he wanted to move closer to his family roots and we fully appreciated that fact and he leaves with our best wishes for the future as they all do.

“We have offered new deals to a large chunk of our squad and it would be great to keep as many of them as possible with us.

“There is a fantastic bond there at the moment and I think the lads will only continue to improve – hopefully with us.”

Of the remaining players, Sam Lavelle, Ritchie Sutton, Steve Old, Rhys Oates and Andrew Tutte were already under contract for next season.

One-year options will be taken up on youngsters Carlos Mendes Gomes, Lamin Jagne, Kyle Hawley and Tyler Brownsword.

Those players offered new deals are Aaron Wildig, Andy Fleming, Luke Conlan, Mark Halstead, Kevin Ellison, Jordan Cranston, Zak Mills, Barry Roche, A-Jay Leitch-Smith and Aaron Collins, while contract talks remain ongoing with Alex Kenyon.

Also departing the club are loanees Piero Mingoia, Richie Bennett, Paul McKay, Sam Dalby and Liam Mandeville, all of whom have returned to their parent clubs.

Bentley had said earlier in the season that he would like to keep Mandeville on a permanent basis.

He is out of contract with Doncaster Rovers this summer and, having been placed on the transfer list at the end of the 2017/18 season, it appears unlikely he will be staying with them.

Bennett’s future is similarly uncertain as, having returned to his parent club Carlisle United, it was announced on Monday afternoon that he had been released.