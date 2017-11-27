Morecambe boss Jim Bentley looks to positives after late penalty miss at Carlisle

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley looked to the positives after his side came agonisingly close to all three points at Carlisle.

Adam Campbell missed a late penalty as the Shrimps drew 1-1 at Brunton Park.

“I’m gutted we didn’t win the game because we played so well and did enough to get the three points,” Bentley said.

“Credit to the players because they pulled themselves back from the disappointment of losing the game against Crewe on Tuesday.

“The lads came here and carried out the game plan perfectly. We knew we could hit them on the counter attack and I thought we were the better side and looked a bigger threat.

“We controlled the game for long periods and they didn’t really cause us too many problems and I was really flat when they took the lead with another long-range goal.

“To give the lads credit they fought back right away and got at them as soon as took the restart and created a few chances and fully deserved the equaliser.

“To get the penalty late in the match was a great chance for us to win the game but it wasn’t to be and I can’t help but feel a bit flat despite a performance that was fill of positives for us.

“I’ve been moaning all season about the lack of penalties we have had and to miss it was a bit of a killer but again we have to take the positives from a good performance against a good team.”