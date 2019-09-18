Morecambe boss Jim Bentley has a strong message for his critics after Walsall defeat

A defiant Jim Bentley has told his critics that he will not be quitting his role as Morecambe manager.

The Shrimps were beaten 1-0 by Walsall on Tuesday evening, culminating in a smattering of boos at the Globe Arena as well as the odd shout telling Bentley it was time for him to go.

Despite the catcalls, Bentley still walked onto the pitch and applauded the supporters who turned out to see a third home loss in five games this season.

“I’ve given it my all as a player, captain and manager,” Bentley said after Tuesday’s loss, which left the Shrimps third-bottom in League Two.

“We’re in a difficult spell but we’ve been worse than this; I remember getting beaten at Forest Green a couple of years ago and going rock bottom.

“I’m out of contract at the end of the season - and it’s my 18th season - but I’ll never walk away; that’s not in my make-up but we’re in a difficult position.

“What defines success for Morecambe - staying up every year?

“If I come out and say we’re looking to stay up, people say there’s no ambition.

“Every year we lose our star player because we aren’t one of the big payers, so we have to use our budget which is the lowest again this year.”

The fans’ reaction was always going to be significant in the light of developments over the weekend.

A poll had been created on a social media platform, asking Morecambe fans to vote on whether they thought the manager should stay or go.

Although Bentley gives social media a wide berth, he admitted he had been informed of the poll’s creation.

“Emotions are running high aren’t they?” Bentley said.

“The supporters have been great to me but I don’t like hearing things that are going on social media as to whether I’m here or not.

“All I can do is give it my absolute all every day; I went over to them on Saturday (at Scunthorpe United) and thanked them.

“I don’t want it labelled at me that I’ve never thanked the fans here because I have; I always thank them after every game.

“Whether I’ve gone too close to them, so be it; they support the club and I thank them for it.”