Morecambe boss Jim Bentley awaits news of midfielder’s injury ahead of Macclesfield Town trip

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley had good and bad news on the injury front after Saturday’s game with Cheltenham Town.

The weekend’s goalless draw saw Alex Kenyon leave the ground on crutches after lengthy treatment to an injury in the second half.

The Shrimps’ camp are awaiting confirmation of Kenyon’s situation but, with Jordan Cranston and Tom Brewitt both able to deputise, Bentley has options going into Tuesday’s game at Macclesfield Town.

“We will have to assess it,” Bentley said of Kenyon’s injury.

“It’s an ankle injury and we will have to have it scanned but, hopefully, it’s not as bad as first feared.

“A-Jay Leitch-Smith is back in training and he’s not going to be too far away for us.

“Aaron Wildig got a tackle in the first half (at Mansfield Town) where he nicked it past the centre-half, who clattered him.

“Some people are more suspect than others with muscular injuries but, impact ones, we can’t do anything about.

“It’s severe bone bruising; it kept him out on Tuesday and Saturday but he won’t be far away, maybe ready for Tuesday.

“You need that squad to absorb things that come your way.”