Morecambe boss hoping to hear better news

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley admits his hands may be tied in terms of team selection for tomorrow’s trip to Carlisle United.

The Shrimps head to Brunton Park on the back of defeats against Tranmere Rovers in the league and Stoke City’s Under-21s in the Checkatrade Trophy.

Vadaine Oliver is one of the Morecambe players undergoing treatment

Making the task tougher is a potentially crippling injury list which could run into double figures.

James Sinclair (ankle), Andy Fleming (knee) and Alex Kenyon (knee) have already had operations, while there are doubts over Steve Old (Achilles), Vadaine Oliver (knee), Aaron Wildig (knee), Kevin Ellison (calf) and Zak Mills (hamstring/hernia).

Young striker Kyle Hawley, who would have figured against Stoke, hurt his knee in training on Monday, Andrew Tutte was ill, while skipper Barry Roche has had a minor wrist problem.

All in all, it is not the ideal build-up to a game against a Carlisle side 10th in the table despite losing their last three home league games.

Bentley said: “I’ll be looking over what we have available so we’ll have a chat and do what we can do.

“Carlisle are in decent form in the league and it’s always a big game going up there.

“I’m disappointed to look at who is on the injured list going into training because the lads are competitive and tackles will start flying in. I’d rather leave it to Ken (McKenna, Bentley’s assistant), sit at the ground and hope for the best!”

Should Oliver miss the game, it opens the door for Jason Oswell who scored his first goal for the club in midweek.

“He’s been working hard and I thought it was a fantastic header,” Bentley said.

“He’s good in the air, and we can balls in the right areas, he will cause problems.”