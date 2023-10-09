News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group

Morecambe boss hails 'oustanding' display at Colchester United

Derek Adams was full of praise for his Morecambe players after they beat Colchester United 3-1 on Saturday, despite playing more than 50 minutes of the game with 10 men.
By Derek Quinn
Published 9th Oct 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

JJ McKiernan scored all three of the Shrimps’ goals in a fine display that was only blighted by a straight red card for James Connolly in the 37th minute, their fourth red card of the season.

Cameron McGeehan pulled a goal back in the second half for the hosts, who also saw Noah Chilvers miss a late penalty.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nevertheless, victory made it back-to-back away wins for Adams’ squad, following on from the three points against Forest Green Rovers.

Morecambe midfielder JJ McKiernan Picture: Jack TaylorMorecambe midfielder JJ McKiernan Picture: Jack Taylor
Morecambe midfielder JJ McKiernan Picture: Jack Taylor
Most Popular
Read More
No Shrimps fans arrested during Morecambe FC matches last season

Adams said: “The performance was outstanding and we could have won by a lot more.

“We opened them up time and time again, created a lot of chances and picked them off.

“Some of the football was unbelievable at times and we took them to the sword. We absolutely murdered them to be honest.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The sending off meant a big shuffle but we coped well and kicked on in the second half.

“We continued to pass them off the pitch and it was fabulous for the players and the fans.

“JJ was superb. He’s found form and found a position that really suits him and we are all delighted for him.

“His third goal was outstanding and he could have had four to be honest.

“There were a few nervy moments at the end when they got a goal and a penalty but we got the points which we really did deserve.”

Related topics:MorecambeDerek AdamsShrimps