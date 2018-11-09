Morecambe boss expects tough test in Halifax FA Cup clash

Morecambe manager Jim Bentley is not taking FC Halifax Town for granted as they start their FA Cup campaign on Saturday.

The Shrimps welcome National League opposition to the Globe Arena on the back of their 2-1 win against Yeovil Town last Saturday.

Andy Fleming was on target when Morecambe saw off Hartlepool United in the FA Cup's opening round this time last year

In contrast, the Shaymen make the journey following a defeat by the same scoreline at Havant and Waterlooville.

That left them 16th in the table and without a league victory in their last 12 matches, a run stretching back to the August Bank Holiday.

Nevertheless, Morecambe are keen to avoid any feelings of complacency – especially with a place in the second round and £36,000 prize money for the winners.

“We won’t underestimate anyone because they have some very capable players,” Bentley said.

“They will be a threat with players like Dayle Southwell and a couple of decent young players as well.

“There will be no short cuts – we will do exactly what we do in terms of preparation as if it was a normal League Two game. Halifax are a big club and it’s not as if we are playing someone that we’ve never heard of.

“We know it’s going to be a tough game.”

It is the second year in a row that Morecambe have been handed non-league opposition in the first round.

Twelve months ago and it was a 3-0 win against Hartlepool United which saw the Shrimps progress into round two thanks to Kevin Ellison, Andy Fleming and a Scott Loach own goal.

“We were very professional against Hartlepool last year and did our due diligence on them,” Bentley said.

“The prize money you get for winning is always nice but the most important thing for me is always winning the game.”