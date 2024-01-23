Morecambe boss excited by new signings
and live on Freeview channel 276
Having picked up three points at Stadium MK thanks to a 2-1 victory last Saturday, the Shrimps host Crewe Alexandra tonight (7.45pm), followed by the visit of Colchester United on Saturday.
Brannan has had to rebuild his squad this month, bringing in six players with the club’s previous five loanees all departing.
Five of those new faces were all involved in last weekend’s first win at the Dons with Ged Garner and Archie Mair starting, along with appearances off the bench from Gwion Edwards, Brandon Barker and Kayden Harrack.
Victory lifted Morecambe to 13th in League Two going into tonight’s game against a Crewe team sitting fourth on the back of four consecutive victories.
The Shrimps’ manager is excited about the rest of the season and, talking about his new signings, Brannan said: “I can’t wait to get everyone up and running because they are all good players who will do well for this club.
“Obviously they need game time to get them all fully fit and used to our system but I think you saw at the weekend what qualities they have.
“We have played two of the league’s top two sides in the past two weeks (Mansfield Town and MK Dons) and done really well, and we are not scared of anyone now.
“We have two home games in a row to come and, if we can pick up points there, it could move us right up the league.”
Brannan was also delighted with the form of Saturday’s matchwinner Charlie Brown, who has now scored two goals in two weeks as a substitute in reminding the Shrimps’ boss of his capabilities.
“Charlie is a great lad and I am made up for him,” the manager said.
“His performances have shown the strength we have in our squad and that we do have the quality of players in our ranks to change things around if we need to.
“The lads are flying. There are a lot of good players who believe in each other and we believe in them too.”