Morecambe boss Derek Adams eyes first win of season at rivals Forest Green Rovers

The Shrimps have yet to pick up three points this season – drawing four of their opening eight games – which has left them second bottom of League one.

In midweek they put up a fine rear guard action at home against Sheffield Wednesday, only to concede three late goals.

Although disappointed by the manner of the loss, Adams knows his men will not be defined by their results against huge clubs such as the Owls who have much bigger budgets and have ambitions of winning promotion .

Morecambe go close to scoring against Sheffield Wednesday

However, Forest Green – who won promotion last season – sit just outside the relegation zone and they are likely, along with the Shrimps, to be a club whose main aim is to remain in the division come May.

"I was reading a piece from Joey Barton who was saying his team Bristol Rovers could not compete with Ipswich Town financially,” said Adams.

"I think Sheffield Wednesday are above Ipswich financially, although I know Ipswich are top of the league at the moment.

"But then Bristol Rovers are well above us in terms of finance.

"You’re probably looking at four different leagues within League One.

"You have got a section at the top, two in the middle and then there’s a group of clubs, like ourselves, at the bottom.

"That’s what we have got to realise – I think we are up against a good number of teams fighting at the bottom.”

Forest Green won the League Two title last year but they were dealt a blow when manager Rob Edwards was enticed away by Championship outfit Watford.

Ian Burchnall has since taken over, presiding over two wins and two draws from their first eight fixtures.

"They had changed their system,” said Adams. “But they have gone back to a system which suits them.

"They are a football club which does it their own way which everybody respects and they have had huge success out of it. When you do get promoted, you usually either go on a good run of results the season after or it goes the opposite.

"I do think this year the division is more difficult.”