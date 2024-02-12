News you can trust since 1837
Morecambe boss delighted by their show of strength

Ged Brannan praised his Morecambe players’ spirit and determination after a first home win since taking over from Derek Adams.
By Derek Quinn
Published 12th Feb 2024, 09:48 GMT
Updated 12th Feb 2024, 09:49 GMT
The Shrimps had to overcome a stubborn performance from bottom club Sutton United in taking the three points with Saturday’s 1-0 win.

It was Brannan’s seventh game at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium since replacing Adams in charge at the end of November.

A fourth-minute goal from Barrow AFC loanee Ged Garner, his third in two games, was enough to earn the Shrimps a third win in four.

Ged Garner has scored three goals in two games for the Shrimps Picture: Morecambe FCGed Garner has scored three goals in two games for the Shrimps Picture: Morecambe FC
Victory could have been by a greater margin with Garner and Charlie Brown denied by Sutton keeper Dean Bouzanis, while an offside flag thwarted Gwion Edwards.

However, the three points lifted Morecambe into 12th position in League Two, four points off the top seven, ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Tranmere Rovers.

Brannan said: “I’m delighted to get the first win here under my belt for myself, the lads and the fans who have been magnificent.

“I thought the lads were terrific today and we should have won by more.

“We created a load of chances and should have won by three or four really with a perfectly good goal disallowed, which was really disappointing, but the three points is what we were after and the win keeps our little run of results going.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game because Sutton gave everything and made it hard for us.

“We stayed strong and won a lot of second balls, and coped really well with the height they had up front.”

