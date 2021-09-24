Morecambe boss: Accrington Stanley are an example to others

The two sides meet at the Mazuma Stadium tomorrow with the Shrimps looking to back up Tuesday’s 3-1 win at Crewe Alexandra.

That lifted them into 16th spot, five places and two points behind tomorrow’s visitors.

Managed by former Morecambe striker John Coleman, Stanley are now in their fourth consecutive League One campaign.

Morecambe full-back Ryan Cooney sits out tomorrow's game through suspension

Much like Morecambe were at the start of this season, Stanley were written off upon winning promotion in 2018 but have consolidated their place in the division.

“Accrington are a very good team,” Robinson said.

“John Coleman has done very well and I’ve known him a long time from doing my coaching badges with him.

“They are a small club for the level with small finances and a small fanbase but it’s a credit to John and everyone at the club that they compete every year.

“They don’t overspend, they don’t put themselves in debt, they pick up boys who have been released by other clubs.

“It’s credit to John and his staff that they’ve done it over the years and they have established themselves as a League One club.”

Morecambe will be without Ryan Cooney, who is suspended after a fifth booking of the season in midweek.

Those cautions have come in the space of only eight league games but Robinson has defended his full-back.

He said: “The way the referees pull out yellow cards these days, I think you get yellow-carded for breathing.

“It’s not like he’s trying to hurt people. There’s been no malice in any of them and I won’t be taking that enthusiasm away from him.”