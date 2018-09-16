Morecambe are undone by quickfire double at Crawley as miserable season goes on

Crawley Town 2 Morecambe 0

Two goals in two minutes saw Morecambe’s miserable season continue with defeat at Crawley.

In a game that was typical of the Shrimps’ season so far they were undone by a quality strike and then failed to find their way back into the game as they failed to scored for the 10th time in 12 league games.

The first half was a tight affair with few chances.

Crawley went closest to breaking the deadlock with Felipe Morais curled an effort inches wide from the edge of the box before Andy Fleming tested Glenn Morris with a volley from the edge of the box.

As the first half came to an end Cranston found Joe Piggott in the box.

But the striker failed to connect with his header as it hit his shoulder and bounced into the arms of Morris.

After the interval, the game turned on Crawley’s opener on 52 minutes when Ashley Nathaniel-George was allowed to run through the Morecambe midfield and let fly with a right-foot shot that beat Barry Roche low to his left-hand side from 20 yards out.

In another moment similar to other games this season, the opposition were able to double their advantage moments later.

Jordan Cranston was robbed of possession on the edge of his own area to give Panutche Camara the opportunity to run on to the loose ball, round Roche and slot the ball into the empty net.

The Shrimps tried to find their way back into the game and went close to setting up a tense finale.

Liam Mandeville’s sweet free-kick from the edge of the area was superbly saved by Morris as the ball was heading for the top right-hand corner.

The Shrimps continued to press at the end but again their final ball all too often proved their downfall and Crawley, with Bonz N’Gala outstanding, held on comfortably.

Crawley Town: Morris, Young, Connolly, N’Gala, Maguire, Francomb (Poleon 62), Morais, Bulman (Payne 75), Nathaniel-George (Doherty 85), Palmer, Camara. Subs (not used): Mersin McNerney, Gambia.

Morecambe: Roche, Mills, Old, Yarney, Cranston, Fleming, Wildig, Mandeville, Leith-Smith, Ellison (Mendes-Gomes 81), Piggott (Oliver 79). Subs (not used): Sczcepaniak, Lavelle, Oates, Sinclair, Hedley.

Referee: L Collins.

Attendance: 1,895.