Morecambe are handed a home FA Cup tie against Warrington Town or FC Halifax Town

Morecambe will face non-league opposition at the Globe Arena in the opening round of this season’s FA Cup.

The Shrimps have been handed a home tie against either Warrington Town or FC Halifax Town following the draw on Monday evening.

They will replay on Tuesday following a 2-2 draw at the weekend in which Warrington, who play in the Evo-Stik League top flight, had led their opponents from the National League.

Warrington came to national attention in the 2014/15 season when they reached the second round of the FA Cup.

They had beaten Exeter City in the first round before losing against Gateshead at the next stage.

It is the second consecutive season that the Shrimps have been drawn at home to a non-league team in the first round of the competition.

Twelve months ago, Kevin Ellison, Andy Fleming and a Scott Loach own goal gave them a 3-0 victory against a Hartlepool United side which included current Shrimp Rhys Oates.

The match will be played over the weekend of November 9-12 with victory worth £36,000 from the FA Cup’s prize fund.