Morecambe announce the appointment of co-chairmen

Morecambe has announced the appointment of Rod Taylor and Graham Howse as co-chairmen of the club.

The pair take the reins immediately following the resignation of Peter McGuigan.

Club owners, Jason Whittingham and Colin Goldring, said: “Bond Group Investments are pleased to announce the appointment of Rod Taylor and Graham Howse as co-chairmen of Morecambe Football Club.

“Both Rod and Graham have shown years of commitment and dedication to the club, bringing with them an incredible depth of experience to the role.

“As a team they provide us with an invaluable, complementary, skill-set which will, with strong leadership and our full support, move the club forward to reach its true potential.

“We are very excited about what the future may bring to Morecambe FC under this new chapter in the club’s history.”

Mr Taylor said: “Having helped to steer the club through the stormy waters of the past couple of years I am delighted to have been asked by the board of directors to become co-chairman together with my good friend, Graham Howse, and I am sure we will work well together for the benefit of our club.

“We have a golden opportunity to create some momentum and really drive the club forward on a number of fronts.

“There is much to do and I can assure supporters that the work has already started.’’

Mr Howse added: “I am thrilled and honoured to be given the opportunity and look forward to being part of a new chapter in the club’s history.”