Morecambe announce Martin Foyle's exit as head of recruitment

A former manager and coach at Port Vale, Bristol Rovers, Hereford United, Southport and York City, Foyle only joined the Shrimps at the start of November.

It saw him link up again with former Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson, following their time working together at Motherwell.

Announcing his departure via mutual consent, a brief club statement said: “We would like to thank Martin for his efforts over the past few months and we wish him well for the future.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin Foyle joined Morecambe as head of recruitment at the start of November

Foyle had also held the same position at Northampton Town – either side of his time working north of the border – where he worked alongside Dylan Connolly, one of Morecambe’s January recruits.

His arrival last year wasn’t a huge surprise given his links with Robinson, who had spoken earlier in the season about Morecambe’s need to have someone working in a recruitment role.

Around two-thirds of clubs in League One have someone in that role – with job titles ranging from head of recruitment to sporting director and recruitment analyst to talent identification manager.

Foyle’s appointment came after a busy summer in which Robinson replaced Derek Adams as manager and signed 19 new players to try and build a squad capable of performing in League One.

Speaking at the time, Robinson said: “Recruiting the amount of players we did can’t happen again.