Morecambe announce caretaker bosses following Jim Bentley’s departure

Morecambe have confirmed their temporary management structure as they embark on the search for Jim Bentley’s successor.

Assistant manager Ken McKenna and goalkeeping coach Lee Jones have followed Bentley out of the Globe Arena and to National League outfit AFC Fylde.

As a result, senior players Kevin Ellison and Barry Roche will take charge of first-team matters, supported by the club’s head of Academy coaching, John McMahon.

A club statement issued on Monday afternoon said: “We would like to place on record our thanks to both Ken and Lee for their fantastic contributions to the club over the past seven years alongside Jim Bentley.

“They all worked incredibly hard as a team to develop the club and we wish them well for the future.

“Following the resignation of Jim Bentley, Ken McKenna and Lee Jones this morning the club has asked Kevin Ellison and Barry Roche to oversee first team affairs with the support of John McMahon.

“All three individuals have great experience in the game, are highly respected by the players and staff and know the club well.”